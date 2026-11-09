Cancer drug price cuts take effect, set to save consumers ₹3,540 cr yearly

Revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 1,364 anti-cancer formulations have come into effect from Monday, a move projected to save consumers an estimated Rs 3,540.38 crore annually, according to an official release.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, capped trade margins on the MRP of 137 anti-cancer drugs based on recommendations submitted on October 17, 2026, by an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, 85 pharmaceutical companies have reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations across 121 drugs as of November 8, 2026.