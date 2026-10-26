Cap on cancer drug margins may not lower patients' medical bills: Experts

Manufacturers must also report PTS/PTD and MRP data through the NPPA’s Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit revised price information within seven days of the notification, even where MRPs remain unchanged.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre acknowledged hospital markups of 170-700 per cent or more on anti-cancer drugs and 100-1,000 per cent or more on medical consumables. It said it lacked the data to assess hospital-supply margins and would need to compare procurement prices with patient charges before considering further controls.