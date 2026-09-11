Captive coal mine output expected to cross 190 MT in FY27: Govt

Production from captive coal mines is expected to cross 190 million tonnes (MT) in 2026-27, with mines maintaining growth despite the monsoon, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Captive mines produced 68.98 MT up to September 10, about 5 per cent higher than the 65.78 MT produced during the corresponding period of 2025-26. This represents an increase of 3.2 MT.

The ministry said the growth was recorded during the first five months of the financial year, including the monsoon period when mining and evacuation are at their most difficult.

Dispatches from captive mines also grew 5.94 per cent to 75.68 MT, compared with 71.43 MT in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 4.25 MT.

The pace has picked up further as the monsoon begins to recede. Captive mines produced 4.12 MT and dispatched 4.21 MT between September 1 and September 10, according to provisional figures. The expected 190 MT output in FY27 follows a strong performance in the previous financial year. Captive mine production rose 10.10 per cent to 184 MT in FY26, from 167.44 MT in FY25. Including commercial mines, which produced about 26 MT in FY26, the captive and commercial mining segment produced 210 MT, up from 190.95 MT a year earlier. Together, the two segments accounted for about 21 per cent of total domestic coal production, which stood at 1,039 MT in FY26.