Castrol India Q1 revenue rises 9%, profit up 4% amid steady demand

Lubricant maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported a steady performance for the first quarter of calendar year 2026, with revenue from operations rising 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,545 crore. Profit after tax grew 4 per cent to ₹242 crore for the period.

The company’s performance was supported by strong volume growth on a sequential basis and continued market share gains. Castrol saw robust traction across both rural and urban markets, with double-digit growth in its rural portfolio as it expanded deeper into village clusters, while a premium product focus aided growth in urban centres.

The industrial segment also maintained double-digit growth, complemented by an expanding customer base, including new wins in sectors such as mining and electric vehicles. Castrol continued to strengthen its distribution footprint, reaching around 150,000 outlets nationwide.

However, the company flagged emerging headwinds towards the end of the quarter, including volatility in currency and rising raw material costs driven by geopolitical factors. It said it is responding through calibrated pricing, cost discipline, and strengthening supply resilience, while continuing to invest in distribution expansion and premiumisation. Saugata Basuray, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO), said the underlying business momentum remains strong, but the external environment is becoming increasingly volatile. The company remains focused on balancing near-term challenges with long-term growth priorities. Castrol also continued to invest in innovation and localisation, launching new industrial and auto care products manufactured in India, while signing an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to explore a re-refined base oil ecosystem.