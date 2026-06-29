CCI clears pharma firms, trade bodies in 14-year-old antitrust case

The case, instituted in 2012 on information filed by the All India Chemists and Distributors Federation (AICDF), had alleged that the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), its affiliated associations, industry bodies, and several pharmaceutical companies were engaged in anti-competitive practices relating to the appointment of stockists, product launches, trade margins, and supply restrictions.
The federation had alleged that pharma companies were required to obtain letters of cooperation or no-objection certificates (NOCs) before appointing stockists, secure Product Information Service (PIS) approvals before launching new drugs, and adhere to trade margins fixed under MoUs with chemist associations, which restricted competition.