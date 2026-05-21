CCI imposes ₹50 lakh penalty on Manipal group over Aakash deal violations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on entities belonging to the Manipal group, controlled by the Pai family, for consummating parts of their acquisition of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) without prior approval from the competition regulator, in a rare instance where the watchdog has levied a monetary penalty while clearing a transaction.

The order, issued on May 20, found Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt Ltd in contravention of Sections 6(2) and 6(2A) of the Competition Act, which require parties to notify and obtain approval from the CCI before implementing notifiable combinations.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the conduct of the Acquirers in the matter, the Commission decides to impose a penalty of INR 50,00,000 (INR Fifty Lakh only) in the matter. The penalty shall be paid within 60 days from the date of receipt of this order,” said the order. The Pai family, comprising Ranjan Pai, Shruti Pai, Sanya Pai and Rhea Pai, is identified in the order as the ultimate parent of the broader Manipal group, whose interests span healthcare, education and related services. The proceedings relate to Manipal’s increasing control over Aakash, one of India’s largest coaching companies, amid financial distress at its former parent, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which operates Byju’s. Aakash provides coaching through classroom, online and hybrid formats for school and competitive examinations.

CCI had approved Manipal’s acquisition of an additional 11.03 per cent stake in Aakash in June 2025, but kept open proceedings under Section 43A, which allows penalties for failure to notify combinations. The latest order stems from those proceedings. The Commission said the violation extended beyond a single transaction. It held that three separate events — amendments to Aakash’s Articles of Association granting additional rights to Manipal-linked entities, a 7.75 per cent stake acquisition from Blackstone-linked investors, and the notified 11.03 per cent share purchase — were consummated without prior notice to the regulator. The Commission also pointedly observed that this was “not the first instance” of contravention by Manipal entities, noting an earlier acquisition of about 39.61 per cent stake in Aakash had similarly been completed before notification to the CCI.

Manipal argued that its actions were driven by the need to protect Aakash’s financial viability, employees and students amid prolonged stress at Byju’s and ongoing insolvency proceedings. The group said delays in transactions could have worsened Aakash’s position and disrupted services for students. The companies further said they acted in good faith, voluntarily disclosed transactions to the regulator and cooperated throughout the proceedings. The CCI acknowledged those mitigating circumstances while determining the penalty amount. However, the CCI rejected the defence, reiterating that India’s merger control framework is “mandatory and suspensory”, meaning transactions requiring notification cannot be implemented before approval, regardless of whether they adversely affect competition.