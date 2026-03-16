CCI must balance innovation and prevent digital dominance: Rajiv Gauba

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has to perform a delicate balancing act by fostering innovation while preventing new forms of dominance, Rajiv Gauba, member, NITI Aayog, said on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address at the CCI’s 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, Gauba said that while it was important to attract global tech investment and support the growth of startups and the digital economy, “On the other side there is the duty to protect Indian entrepreneurs and consumers from unfair digital monopolies. We must avoid the extremes. Over regulation can curtail innovation.”

The CCI is getting ready to take action on any anti competitive conduct emerging in the artificial intelligence space, CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur said in a special address.