CCI rejects interim relief plea against Mrs India Inc in competition case

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday rejected an application seeking interim relief against Mrs India Inc in an ongoing competition law case, holding that granting the relief at the investigation stage could amount to prejudging issues that are yet to be finally determined.

Mrs India Inc, which holds beauty pageants for married women, is facing an inquiry by the CCI for abusing its dominant position by imposing onerous terms and conditions (T&C) on participants.

The Commission had earlier, through its order dated June 2, 2026, formed a prima facie view that certain clauses raised competition concerns and directed the Director General (DG) to investigate the matter.

The case is based on a complaint filed by a participant and first runner-up of the 2024 Mrs India competition, who has alleged that the organiser imposed unfair contractual conditions, extracted substantial payments, and restricted winners from participating in competing pageants or professional activities for up to five years. The interim relief sought by the informant included asking the CCI to issue directions restraining Mrs India Inc from issuing communications restricting or dissuading her from joining or participating in other competitions while the proceedings were pending. The investigation is presently pending before the Director General, CCI. Rejecting the interim application, the Commission observed that the reliefs sought were, in substance, in the nature of final reliefs.

“Granting such reliefs at this stage, when the matter is presently under investigation by the DG, would have the effect of pre-judging the issues that arise for determination in the present matter,” the CCI said in its order. In the absence of any market share data, the CCI took the view that, based on international franchise holdings, national reach, media and public visibility, longevity and frequency of editions, Mrs India appeared to be a dominant player in the delineated relevant market. CCI noted that the pageant organiser held an exclusive licence to send its winners to participate as India’s representative at Mrs Globe, Ms Galaxy, Mrs International Summit and Mrs International World.