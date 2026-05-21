CCI says hospitals not automatic monopolies over admitted patients

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has declined to fully endorse findings by its investigative arm in a closely watched probe into Delhi’s private hospitals, ruling that super-specialty hospitals do not automatically become separate monopoly “aftermarkets” over admitted patients merely because patients rely on in-house pharmacies, diagnostics and consumables after admission.

At the same time, the Commission acknowledged that hospitals create significant practical lock-in effects that leave admitted patients heavily dependent on internal facilities for medicines, tests and related services.

The CCI gave a series of 12 orders involving leading Delhi hospitals, including Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj; Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket; Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital; Max Multi Specialty Centre, Panchsheel Park; Max Multi Specialty Centre, Pitampura; Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre; Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital); Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre; and St. Stephen’s Hospital. It examined whether admitted patients were effectively captive consumers who could be subjected to excessive pricing for medicines, consumables, tests and room rents.

Dr DS Rana, chairman of the board of trustees at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that they had received the order and were studying it in detail.

"Prima facie, it is a welcome step by the CCI. We will get back further after studying the order in detail," he said.

Emails sent to other hospitals asking them to respond to the CCI order remained unanswered till the time of going to press. Batra Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital could not be immediately reached for a comment.