CCI will not allow 'winner-takes-all tyranny' of Big Tech: Member

Competition Commission seeks to strike the right balance to ensure that it neither stifles innovation with over-regulation nor allows the "winner-takes-all tyranny" of the Big Tech, the watchdog's member Sweta Kakkad said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 17th annual day function of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), she said the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on pricing, algorithms and digital ecosystems are the newer challenges and that the regulator will deal with them efficiently.

CCI has the mandate to keep a tab on unfair business practices and promote fair competition at the market place.

"We are at the crossroads where the CCI tries to strike a balance that is just right, which neither stifles innovation with over-regulation nor allows the winner-takes-all tyranny of the Big Tech," she said.