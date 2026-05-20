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CCI will not allow 'winner-takes-all tyranny' of Big Tech: Member

CCI's member Sweta Kakkad said the rise of AI and its impact on pricing, algorithms and digital ecosystems are the newer challenges and that the regulator will deal with them efficiently

Sweta Kakkad, CCI
CCI has the mandate to keep a tab on unfair business practices and promote fair competition at the market place | Image: X@@CCI_India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Competition Commission seeks to strike the right balance to ensure that it neither stifles innovation with over-regulation nor allows the "winner-takes-all tyranny" of the Big Tech, the watchdog's member Sweta Kakkad said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 17th annual day function of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), she said the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on pricing, algorithms and digital ecosystems are the newer challenges and that the regulator will deal with them efficiently.

CCI has the mandate to keep a tab on unfair business practices and promote fair competition at the market place.

"We are at the crossroads where the CCI tries to strike a balance that is just right, which neither stifles innovation with over-regulation nor allows the winner-takes-all tyranny of the Big Tech," she said.

CCI has been taking action against unfair business practices in digital markets and has also passed orders against entities for violation of competition norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CCICompetition Commission of Indiabig tech

First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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