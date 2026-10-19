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CCPA acts against online sale of explosives, delists 3,940 sellers

Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia fined Rs 10 lakh each, while IndiaMART and Justdial face notices as the regulator cracks down on online sales of hazardous explosive substances

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
Central Consumer Protection Authority
Ananya Podder New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
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The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday initiated action against unauthorised online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances such as ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).
 
Seven online platforms were covered by the action, including IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Dial4Trade, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia and Ibuychemikals. They furnished details of 3,940 sellers and listing entries, which have since been delisted from all the platforms.
 
It imposed fines of ₹10 lakh each on Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia, while IndiaMART and Justdial have been issued notices over the facilitation and sale of explosive substances such as ammonium nitrate on their platforms. Matters regarding Sigma-Aldrich India, TradeIndia and Ibuychemikals are still under investigation by the Director General (Investigation), an official statement said.
 
The substances are classified as explosives and regulated under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the rules framed under it. Their lawful sale and purchase require the prescribed licence.
 
Online platforms are expected to ensure that sellers’ valid PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) licence details are disclosed. They must also verify the identity and licensed status of buyers before a purchase.
 
“Any instance of sale of explosives on online platforms may be reported at the National Consumer Helpline number of 1915,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in the statement.
 
“The action is aimed at strengthening consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices,” the statement added.
 
This CCPA action has been initiated under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, read with the Explosives Act, 1884, the Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012, and other applicable rules, the statement said.
 
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Topics :ExplosivesOnline saleIndiaMARTJustDial

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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