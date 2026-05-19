CDSCO asks states, UTs to monitor surrogate promotion for GLP-1 drugs

This comes after India’s apex drug regulatory body had asked all drugmakers having marketing authorisation to sell glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs for obesity management not to partake in any promotional activities for the prescription-only therapy.

In a circular dated March 27, the CDSCO stated that appropriate action could be taken under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, against manufacturers, importers, marketers, or any other entities found in violation of the rules.

Recently, the Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had seized counterfeit versions of its diabetes drug Mounjaro in Gurugram.

He added that several audits and inspections have already been carried out, including at online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retail outlets, and slimming clinics, with notices being served to entities found in violation of conditions of permission and on-label warnings.

“Over the past several weeks, the CDSCO, in coordination with state licensing authorities, has undertaken a nationwide enforcement drive to curb illegal distribution channels, non-compliant dispensing practices, and misuse of GLP-1 drug use,” said Drug Controller General Rajeev Raghuvanshi.

Marketed by US-based drugmaker Eli Lilly, the counterfeit products were neither manufactured by Lilly nor did they originate from the company’s authorised and verified supply chain.

With Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster GLP-1 agonist drug semaglutide, better known by its brand name Ozempic, going off patent on March 20, Indian markets have been flooded with more than 25 cheaper generic versions.