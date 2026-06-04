CDSCO flags banned antibiotics in shrimp exports amid rising rejections

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged the continued detection of residues of prohibited antibiotics Chloramphenicol and Nitrofurans in shrimp export consignments, more than a year after their use in food-producing animal rearing systems was banned. The move comes days after India reported record seafood exports of ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion) in FY26, with shrimp accounting for nearly two-thirds of export earnings. In a letter to state and Union Territory drug controllers, the drug regulator referred to a communication from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), which highlighted the detection of residues of the two antibiotics in shrimp export consignments destined for key overseas markets.

According to the CDSCO, the consignments were rejected by importing countries including the European Union (EU), the United States (US) and Japan. The affected consignments were linked to more than 40 farms across several states, predominantly Andhra Pradesh, which accounted for 74 percent of the farms identified, followed by Odisha (13 per cent), West Bengal (8.7 percent) and Gujarat (4.3 percent). Shrimp remains India's largest seafood export category. Exports of frozen shrimp stood at ₹49,037.93 crore ( $ 5.62 billion) in FY26, accounting for 40.19 percent of total seafood export volumes and 66.52 per cent of export earnings in dollar terms.

India exported 792,647 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp during FY26, with the US, China, the EU and Japan among the largest buyers. The CDSCO has now directed state and UT drug controllers to strengthen surveillance, inspections and audits of veterinary medical shops and related establishments to prevent the use of the prohibited drugs in food-producing animal rearing systems. The regulator has sought details on the implementation mechanism adopted by states, the number of inspections conducted, their outcomes and punitive action initiated against violators. The Union Health Ministry had prohibited the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and use of Chloramphenicol and Nitrofuran drugs and their formulations in food-producing animal rearing systems through a notification issued in March 2025. The restriction does not apply to their use in humans.