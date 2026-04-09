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CDSCO moves to fast-track foreign drug import approvals, cut delays

Regulator plans to cut delays by allowing direct submission of Form 40 applications to DCGI, aiming to improve efficiency in drug import approvals

pharmaceutical sector, pharma
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Experts say the move removes a structural bottleneck, improving regulatory capacity and making the process more efficient.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:35 PM IST
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India’s central drug regulator is seeking to speed up approvals for imported medicines by accelerating the disposal of Form 40 applications, which pharmaceutical (pharma) companies use to obtain registration certificates for foreign manufacturing facilities and drugs before importing them into India.
 
Form 40 is a crucial regulatory document in India, under the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules 1945, used for submitting an application for the registration of a manufacturing site and drugs intended to be imported into India.
 
India imported drugs worth $8.85 billion during April–February of 2025-26, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data shared by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).
 
According to an office order seen by Business Standard, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said a recent review of Form 40 applications revealed administrative delays extending timelines before files reached the final decision stage.
 
“To ensure faster disposal of applications, reduce pendency, and enhance decision-making efficiency, it has been decided that Form 40 files shall, wherever appropriate, be submitted directly to the Drugs Controller General of India from the level of Deputy Drugs Controllers, without routing through the level of Joint Drugs Controller,” the April 7 order observed.
 
Experts say the move removes a structural bottleneck, improving regulatory capacity and making the process more efficient. “Several applications remain pending despite due processing at lower levels, indicating a procedural bottleneck,” the order added.
 
A pharma executive said the regulator is seeking to eliminate an intermediate layer that has increasingly become a procedural checkpoint rather than a value-adding step, allowing direct escalation instead.
 
Pharma imports are largely dominated by bulk drugs and intermediates, as well as formulations and biologicals.
 
“If supported well at the decision-making level, it will increase the velocity of bringing drugs to market without compromising regulatory rigour or diluting control,” said Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer and cofounder of compliance firm TeamLease RegTech.
 
He added that such internal delays currently slow product introduction and technology transfer, with approvals often stretching from six to 12 months.
 
“This revised arrangement is expected to reduce intermediate processing time and facilitate quicker decision-making at the level of the licensing authority,” the CDSCO order said.
 
While there is no formal clarity yet on how much timelines may shrink, Agrawal said removing one layer could potentially save anywhere from a few weeks to several months in some cases. “The exact impact will only become clear over time as this change is implemented,” he added.

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Topics :CDSCOdrug manufacturersPharma sector

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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