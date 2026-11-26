An expert committee of India’s apex drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has recommended clinical trials of two non-factor therapies being developed by Novo Nordisk and Pfizer for haemophilia, potentially expanding treatment options for patients with the bleeding disorder.

The CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) on haematology recommended that Novo be allowed to conduct a Phase IIIb clinical trial of denecimig and Pfizer a Phase III trial of marstacimab at its meeting on November 17.

The recommendation for denecimig follows Novo’s submission of a revised protocol and additional information after the SEC sought clarifications on its trial plans involving patients with acquired haemophilia A (AHA) in July.

Marstacimab, meanwhile, has been developed as a prophylactic treatment for congenital haemophilia A and B.

Denecimig is specifically indicated for congenital haemophilia A and received marketing authorisation in the European Union this month. Its development programme for AHA is separate and forms part of a global trial to examine the drug’s effects.

The SEC’s recommendations do not constitute final approvals but pave the way for the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for the trials.

The panel sought details on the underlying causes of AHA, the representation of patients with different inhibitor titres, and the drug’s role alongside standard treatment for bleeding episodes.

Both are non-factor therapies that aim to prevent bleeding without directly replacing the deficient clotting factor. Neither company has indicated a launch timeline for India.

Currently, Roche’s Hemlibra (emicizumab) is the only commercially available non-factor therapy in India for prophylaxis in congenital haemophilia A. It can also be used off-label in patients with AHA and is approved for AHA prophylaxis in Japan.

“Hemlibra is generally well-tolerated and carries a favourable benefit-risk profile in AHA when managed under close haematology supervision,” an industry executive associated with one of the multinational drugmakers said.