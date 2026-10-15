Home / Industry / News / CDSCO waives export NOC for approved r-DNA drugs sold under new brand names

CDSCO waives export NOC for approved r-DNA drugs sold under new brand names

The move is expected to reduce export approval timelines for biologics manufacturers using different brand names in overseas markets, provided the products are already approved in India

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules
CDSCO eases export requirements for recombinant DNA medicines, helping Indian pharmaceutical companies streamline approvals for overseas markets(Representative Image)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 7:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has eased export requirements for recombinant DNA (r-DNA) drugs, clarifying that manufacturers will no longer need a separate export no-objection certificate (NOC) for products marketed overseas under different brand names, provided they already hold valid marketing authorisation in India.
 
The move is expected to reduce export approval timelines for biologics manufacturers by eliminating an additional regulatory clearance for products whose approved specifications and manufacturing processes remain unchanged.
 
The clarification follows queries from pharmaceutical manufacturers on whether a separate export NOC was necessary when an already authorised product was being exported under a different brand name.
 
“A separate export NOC may not be required if there is no change in the approved composition, specifications, strength, dosage form, presentation, packaging configuration, manufacturing site, process or any other critical particulars,” Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said in a notice to state drug controllers.
 
The exemption will apply only to products with valid marketing authorisation and no changes to their approved characteristics.
 
Eligible manufacturers can now directly submit applications for the necessary product permissions to the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA) through the online licensing system, without first obtaining a separate export NOC from CDSCO.
 
The clarification is significant for manufacturers of recombinant biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, insulin analogues, recombinant hormones and growth factors, which are used in treating conditions such as cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases.
 
It also comes amid growing regulatory activity in India's biologics segment, with domestic manufacturers developing and manufacturing complex biological medicines for both Indian and overseas markets.
 
According to CDSCO data, the regulator approved over 100 new r-DNA-origin drugs between 2020 and 2025 for import and domestic manufacture, covering finished formulations as well as bulk drug substances. These include monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones, growth factors, insulin analogues and immunotherapies used in cancer treatment.
 
The latest decision follows earlier efforts by the drug regulator to streamline approval procedures for recombinant biologics.
 
In March this year, CDSCO directed that applications for manufacturing licences for r-DNA products be submitted through the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS), replacing the earlier manual, paper-based process.
 
The transition to online submissions was aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures and improving the processing of applications for manufacturers of these products.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's metals, mining workforce to grow by 430,000 by 2035: McKinsey

Premium

Tyre makers ready for BS-VII abrasion norms, seek clarity on testing rules

Jindal Ferrous expands Odisha footprint with ₹5,000 cr carbon steel plant

Canadian subsurface engineering firm VZFOX set to enter Indian market

Odisha unveils ₹40K crore industrial projects, eyes over 42,000 jobs

Topics :CDSCODNAdrugs

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsWipro Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareJailer 2 box office collection day 1Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Next Story