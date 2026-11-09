Ceat to Apollo Tyres: Tyre makers find little grip on rising input costs

Ceat, meanwhile, had raised tyre prices by 14-15 per cent between the March quarter and September quarter exit levels and was preparing further increases. “We took one price hike at the end of Quarter Two, and through October we will take some more price hikes. So, they will be frequent, but each increase will be small,” Arnab Banerjee, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of Ceat, told Business Standard. Banerjee said the company needed to raise prices further to offset input cost inflation. “In nine months, it should be 20-25 per cent. Twenty to 23 per cent is what we need,” he said.