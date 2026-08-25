Celebrity food endorsements under FSSAI scrutiny: What do the rules say?

Recent regulatory action against food companies and celebrity endorsers has put greater focus on claims made in food advertisements. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) warned celebrities and influencers against promoting food products through misleading or unverified claims.

Last week, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

The developments had raised questions about what celebrities could endorse, what checks they had to carry out and what action could follow if an advertisement breached the rules.

What had FSSAI warned? And what does the law say?

In a notice issued this month, FSSAI warned celebrities and influencers that claims made while promoting food products had to be truthful, verifiable and compliant with the law.

“With great influence comes great responsibility! Before endorsing a food product, ensure that claims are truthful, verifiable & compliant with the law,” the notice read. The Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 require food claims to be “truthful, unambiguous, meaningful and not misleading”. The regulations also bar claims that give a guarantee about the efficacy of food without adequate or scientific justification. Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 says that food advertisements should not be misleading or deceptive. It prohibits unfair or deceptive practices, including false claims about a food's standard, quality or usefulness.

ALSO READ: FSSAI suspends Marche Retail licence, issues order against SDP Industries The FSSAI regulations also provide for action against misleading advertisements. Regulation 13 states that any person who advertises, or is a party to the publication of, an advertisement or claim that does not comply with the regulations can be penalised under Section 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Section 53 provides for a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh for a misleading food advertisement. What action could the CCPA take? Separately from the FSSAI framework, Section 21 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, gives the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) powers to act against false or misleading advertisements. The CCPA can direct a manufacturer, endorser, advertiser or publisher to discontinue or modify such an advertisement.

The CCPA can impose a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh on a manufacturer or endorser for a false or misleading advertisement. For a subsequent contravention, the penalty can go up to ₹50 lakh. The CCPA can also prohibit an endorser from making endorsements for up to one year, with the prohibition extending up to three years for a subsequent contravention. The law also provides a due-diligence defence for endorsers. An endorser is not liable to the penalty under these provisions if they have exercised due diligence to verify the veracity of the claims made in the advertisement.

Where does ASCI fit in? The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) operates under a voluntary self-regulatory framework. Its code requires advertisements to be legal, decent, honest and truthful, and says claims relating to objectively ascertainable facts must be capable of substantiation. ASCI can ask an advertiser or influencer to modify or delete content that does not comply with its code. In cases of non-compliance with its recommendations, ASCI can escalate the matter to the relevant regulatory authority. What had happened in the Vimal Elaichi case? The Maharashtra FDA issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The actors had appeared in the advertisement in 2024.

The FDA notice said the advertisement “appears to create an association with the VIMAL Pan Masala brand”. It alleged that the communication could mislead consumers and indirectly promote the pan masala brand. The notice also directed the actors to discontinue their association with the product and remove campaign material from their social media accounts. What happened in the Maggi case in 2015? The Maggi episode of 2015 showed that celebrity endorsers could be drawn into proceedings over food advertising, but it did not establish a general rule that celebrities were automatically liable when a product failed food-safety standards. In June that year, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a complaint before a Muzaffarpur court against Nestle India officials and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta, who had featured in Maggi advertisements. The complainant had alleged that he had fallen ill after eating Maggi.

The court had then directed the police to register an FIR against two Nestle officials and the three actors and investigate the complaint. The development had come amid a wider dispute over Maggi's food-safety compliance, including concerns over lead levels and labelling. In June 2015, the food safety regulator had ordered Nestle India to withdraw Maggi noodles from the market after tests found lead levels above the permissible limit. The Bombay High Court had later lifted the ban in November 2015 after fresh tests were ordered and conducted. At the time, Consumer Affairs officials had said brand ambassadors and retailers who sold Maggi “with knowledge” about its side effects could be liable for action if FSSAI identified irregularities.

What do celebrities need to check? The Department of Consumer Affairs had issued its “Endorsements Know-hows!” guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in 2023. The guidelines said endorsers should disclose any material connection with an advertiser, including monetary compensation, free products, discounts, gifts and certain personal or employment relationships. For paid or barter endorsements, the guidelines allowed disclosures such as “advertisement”, “ad”, “sponsored”, “collaboration” or “partnership”. The disclosure had to be clear, prominent and extremely hard to miss. For picture endorsements, it had to be placed over the image so that viewers could notice it. For videos and live streams, the disclosure had to be made in both audio and video formats and displayed prominently throughout the stream.