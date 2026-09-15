Celebrity investors move beyond endorsements, take equity in startups

Indian startups are increasingly bringing celebrities into their businesses as investors, co-founders and co-creators, as they look to tap their influence beyond advertising.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Triptii Dimri, celebrities are taking equity stakes while getting more involved in products, creative direction and brand-building.

This trend is evident in the funding data. According to Tracxn, India’s top 10 celebrity investors have participated in 49 disclosed funding rounds across 34 startups between 2021 and 2026 year-to-date, with the total value of these rounds at around $460 million.

One of the latest examples is eye beauty startup Peep Beauty, which has onboarded actor Triptii Dimri as an investor and co-creator. The company has raised Rs 12 crore and Dimri is part of the investor pool. According to the startup, the actor will work closely with the founding team on creative direction, product conversations and brand storytelling from the early stages.

The move comes as celebrities are taking frequent bets on startups. Data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows that the top 10 celebrity investors in India have collectively participated in 49 disclosed funding rounds across 34 startups between 2021 and 2026 YTD (year-to-date), with the total round value standing at around $460 million.

Speaking on the announcement, Dimri herself said, "The eye is one of the most expressive parts of who we are, yet coloured lenses have always been spoken about as a functional or medical category... Being part of building a brand from the ground up, contributing creatively, and helping shape its vision made this partnership incredibly exciting for me."

Agarwal said that after Kundra joined as an investor, the impact has extended across several business metrics. “We've witnessed a sharp increase in brand awareness, website traffic, and customer acquisition, along with stronger consumer trust and engagement. Revenue has almost doubled compared to the previous period, supported by improved conversion rates and repeat purchases.” Beyond consumer metrics, the partnership has generated substantial interest from retailers, strategic partners and prospective investors.

One of the companies that Kundra has invested in is kids’ lifestyle startup Rosada. “Our investor is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. What makes this partnership unique is that she was already a genuine customer of the brand before deciding to invest, making this a truly organic association,” said Shalu Agarwal, founder of Rosada.

Based on the data, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra leads the ranking with 10 disclosed rounds, followed by cricketers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar with six rounds each. Actor Shraddha Kapoor and cricketer Virat Kohli follow with five rounds each.

Govil said that Khan’s association had strengthened brand recall and credibility, particularly as Fizzy Goblet expanded into newer cities and categories. Currently, Fizzy Goblet has 16 stores, which have grown to an annual revenue run rate of around Rs 60 crore. The company is aiming to cross Rs 100 crore next year.

A similar transition from being a customer to an investor is visible at footwear and fashion startup Fizzy Goblet, where actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a strategic investment. According to Laksheeta Govil, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fizzy Goblet, Khan had been wearing the brand even before the two officially started working together. She subsequently became its brand ambassador in 2022, and the investment emerged from subsequent conversations around the company and its future.

“She's (Khan) much more involved than what people typically associate with celebrity partnerships. Of course, she'll continue to be a part of our campaigns, but we also have regular conversations around products, collections and the overall direction of the brand,” Govil added.

For Palmonas, the decision to offer equity rather than simply sign Shraddha Kapoor as a brand ambassador was driven by the need to build credibility for the relatively new demi-fine jewellery category, according to Pallavi Mohadikar, the company’s founder and CEO.