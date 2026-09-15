Celebrity investors move beyond endorsements, take equity in startups

Based on the data, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra leads the ranking with 10 disclosed rounds, followed by cricketers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar with six rounds each. Actor Shraddha Kapoor and cricketer Virat Kohli follow with five rounds each.
One of the companies that Kundra has invested in is kids’ lifestyle startup Rosada. “Our investor is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. What makes this partnership unique is that she was already a genuine customer of the brand before deciding to invest, making this a truly organic association,” said Shalu Agarwal, founder of Rosada.
Agarwal said that after Kundra joined as an investor, the impact has extended across several business metrics. “We've witnessed a sharp increase in brand awareness, website traffic, and customer acquisition, along with stronger consumer trust and engagement. Revenue has almost doubled compared to the previous period, supported by improved conversion rates and repeat purchases.” Beyond consumer metrics, the partnership has generated substantial interest from retailers, strategic partners and prospective investors.