Cement capacity additions raise near-term concerns of supply overhang

India’s cement industry is likely to see capacity additions outpace demand growth over the next two fiscal years, raising the risk of lower utilisation and pricing pressure in the near term. Utilisation, though, is expected to remain above its long-term average, limiting the risk of a severe industry-wide oversupply. This faster supply growth may keep a lid on stock prices even as the Nifty Cement index is at a three-month low, unless companies are able to post faster growth in earnings.

Installed grinding capacity of the domestic cement industry stood at an estimated 720-730 million tonnes (MT) as of March 2026, according to Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings. The industry added around 55 MT of capacity in FY26, while another 115-125 MT is expected to be added over FY27 and FY28, he said.

Cement volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5-6 per cent between FY25 and FY26, broadly matching effective capacity additions and keeping utilisation at around 70 per cent, similar to FY25, according to Crisil. With capacity additions expected to outpace demand in FY27 and FY28, utilisation could moderate to 68-69 per cent. “Cement capacity additions tend to be chunky because of long gestation periods, and large additions may lead to demand-supply imbalance in the short term,” Kulkarni said. Over the medium term, demand and supply growth are expected to remain balanced, he added. Mohit Kapoor, associate director, investment banking, Equirus Capital, expects cement demand to grow 7-8 per cent over the next two to three years, slightly ahead of GDP growth, while capacity is expected to increase by 8-9 per cent annually. Industry capacity utilisation, currently around 69 per cent, could decline by 100-150 basis points over the next two to three fiscal years, he said.

Even then, utilisation would remain above the 10-year rolling average of around 65 per cent. “There are (cost) pressures, especially on the fuel side. Supply growth is expected to exceed demand growth in the near term, which could result in some pricing pressure,” he stated. The expansion is also increasingly concentrated among larger players. According to Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the top five cement companies are expected to have a combined capacity of 465-470 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY26, rising to 580-590 MTPA by FY28. Cement companies, however, remain confident about demand growth and capacity utilisation. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas, in an interaction with Business Standard earlier in July, said that while almost every cement company had announced expansion plans about a year ago, there had since been a greater sense of realism across the industry.

“The industry's expansion plans reflect that long-term confidence rather than short-term demand fluctuations,” he said. Atul Daga, chief financial officer of UltraTech Cement, during the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings call in July, said, “Demand remains strong. The challenge will be that we don't have capacity. We have to expand.” Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Ambuja Cements, said India’s long-term demand fundamentals remained compelling, supported by infrastructure, urbanisation, industrialisation, logistics investments and housing demand. Analysts believe that regional markets could see differing impacts. Kapoor expects North, West and Central India to face weaker utilisation over the next two to three years. Maximum capacity additions are expected in the North, followed by the South and East, while demand growth is expected to be relatively stronger in the East and South-East, he said.

Shetty said the South remained a fragmented market, with utilisation in the mid-50 per cent range, and was likely to continue facing pricing pressure. The North is emerging as another area of concern as large players add fresh capacity, potentially putting pressure on prices and affecting established players such as Shree Cement, he said. “The key concern is the North region, where capacity growth had been muted for 7-8 years but is now accelerating. North region is set to expand cement capacity by 38 per cent or almost 50 MT over FY25-28,” said Satyadeep Jain, lead analyst for cement, metals, mining & utilities at Ambit Institutional Equities.