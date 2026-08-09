Cement firms post healthy Q1 volume growth, but costs pressure margins

Also, delays in ramping up acquired assets (Penna and Sanghi) and the closure of some plants of ACC are key factors behind the decline in volumes, according to Raghav Maheshwari, assistant vice-president, Equirus Securities.
“We believe Ambuja’s market share loss is likely to have benefited other top players, resulting in higher growth, especially for Shree, which witnessed an 8 per cent increase in non-trade mix,” Maheshwari added.
Volumes were supported by sustained construction and a delayed monsoon. However, strong volumes did not translate into a similar improvement in profitability.
Akshay Shetty, research analyst, Capital Market Strategy, said UltraTech Cement was the standout among the major players, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne rising 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,214.