Cement firms post healthy Q1 volume growth, but costs pressure margins

The biggest cost pressure came from fuel. Maheshwari said prices of coal and petcoke went up 30-35 per cent from their average Q3FY26 levels. The full impact was not immediately visible because cement companies typically maintain around three months of fuel inventories, with higher-cost fuel beginning to flow into production largely from June. Power and fuel costs increased around ₹160 per tonne, or 14 per cent sequentially, while higher packaging material costs pushed other operating expenses up around ₹70 per tonne.