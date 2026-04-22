Cement firms may see up to 19% profit hit under carbon scheme: ICRA

India’s newly operational Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) is expected to have a limited near-term financial impact on hard-to-abate sectors, but could raise costs over time, according to a report by ICRA ESG Ratings.

The analysis, covering 14 companies across cement and aluminium, indicates that while initial compliance costs remain “absorbable”, continued reliance on carbon credit purchases may lead to an escalation in production costs as emission targets tighten.

The impact could become more pronounced by FY27. At an assumed carbon price of $10 per tonne of CO₂, profitability for some cement companies could decline by up to 19 per cent, while aluminium players may see a hit of around 3 per cent, ICRA ESG said.

The report also flagged widening emission gaps. In a scenario where emission intensity rises, the cement sector’s deficit is estimated to increase from about 0.5 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent in FY26 to 1.3 million tonnes in FY27. Aluminium sector gaps are projected to rise from 0.5 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes over the same period. ICRA ESG said the scheme is designed more as a “transition-signalling mechanism” than an immediate financial burden, encouraging companies to reduce emission intensity rather than rely on market purchases of credits. Companies that undertake timely emission reductions through measures such as blended cement, alternative fuels, and renewable energy could generate surplus credits and limit compliance costs. In contrast, firms maintaining current emission levels are likely to face recurring credit requirements, especially under higher production growth.