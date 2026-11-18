Domestic cement makers are likely to invest around ₹75,000 crore by the end of the next financial year, 2027-28, to accelerate capacity expansion, 10 per cent higher than the capex of the previous two financial years, backed by growing demand, ratings agency Crisil said on Wednesday.

It added that the elevated capex, coupled with near-term pressure on profitability, will push financial leverage, measured as net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), higher this financial year before easing in FY28, based on an analysis of 18 cement players accounting for 90 per cent of the domestic installed capacity.

Cement makers have steadily expanded capacity over the past few years, adding 84 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the last two financial years, taking the industry's installed capacity to 718 MTPA as of March 31, 2026. “We expect the industry to add 110-120 MTPA of capacity across fiscals 2027 and 2028. At the current capacity utilisation of 70 per cent, these additions should broadly match the incremental demand, keeping utilisation levels range-bound," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings. He added that capacity additions will remain the primary driver, accounting for three-fourths of the ₹36,000-38,000 crore annual capex planned over this financial year and the next. Around two-thirds of the incremental capacity will comprise split grinding units.

Crisil said the balance capex will be directed towards green energy projects, efficiency enhancement initiatives and routine maintenance. Investment in green energy is increasingly emerging as a key structural advantage and should continue to support operating profitability. Renewable sources already meet around 40 per cent of the sector’s power requirement, and their share is expected to rise to 50 per cent by the next financial year, helping offset cost pressures and improve energy efficiency. However, operating profitability of the companies is expected to soften to ₹875-900 per tonne this financial year from ₹980 per tonne in FY26, amid a more challenging cost environment. The West Asia conflict has driven a sharp rise in fuel prices, with petcoke and international coal prices surging 35 per cent on average in the first half of the current financial year.