Cement market steadily narrows to 2-horse race between UltraTech, Ambuja

India’s cement industry is steadily becoming a duopoly of UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla group, and Ambuja Cements, controlled by the Adani group. Through organic growth and the purchase of smaller independent producers, the two have captured almost all of the sector’s incremental growth over the past three years.

The sector still looks competitive, with 16 independent producers, but the gap between the top two and the rest is widening. Their combined revenue share rose to 51.2 per cent in FY26, from 44.8 per cent in FY23, 42.5 per cent in FY21 and 38.7 per cent in FY16. Cement becomes the fifth major Indian industry —after telecoms, airlines, steel and paints — in which the top two players hold at least half the market.