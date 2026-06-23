Home / Industry / News / Centre auctions 10 critical and strategic mineral blocks in seventh tranche

Centre auctions 10 critical and strategic mineral blocks in seventh tranche

India auctioned 10 critical mineral blocks in the seventh tranche, expanding domestic supply efforts for rare earths and strategic minerals across new states

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
Representative Image
Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:46 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Union Ministry of Mines has auctioned 10 critical and strategic mineral blocks under the seventh tranche of auction, expanding the geographical footprint of India’s critical-mineral programme and strengthening efforts to secure domestic supplies of key raw materials.
 
The latest tranche included blocks containing graphite, rare-earth elements (REEs), vanadium, titanium, glauconite and rock phosphate.
 
This was the first time that critical-mineral blocks were auctioned in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Telangana.
 
With the latest awards, the number of critical and strategic mineral blocks auctioned has risen to 56. The ministry said this represented a success rate of more than 63 per cent, with the awarding of 56 of the 88 unique mineral blocks offered so far.
 
The seventh tranche was launched in March and offered 19 mineral blocks for bidding under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Mineral (Auction) Rules.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Scorching heat fans double-digit sales of ACs and fridges in India

CCI clears Honda's proposal to acquire additional 21% stake in Astemo

Premium

Phoenix Kothari plans $1 billion investment in Tamil Nadu over 5 years

National developers expand footprint in Delhi-NCR housing market

Premium

New coal exchange rules set to regulate trading, formalise market structure

Topics :mineralsRules for mineral auctionmines ministry

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story