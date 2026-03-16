Centre discusses rare earth corridor sites in Andhra, Odisha and Kerala

The government discussed potential sites for setting up the ambitious rare earth corridor projects across four states and the likely regulatory hurdles to be cleared, in line with this year's Budget announcement earlier this month.

The virtual discussion anchored by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) identified Gopalpur in Odisha, the Kochi–Thiruvananthapuram belt in Kerala, and the Vizag–Srikakulam belt in Andhra Pradesh, according to a senior executive who attended the meeting. The location in Tamil Nadu is yet to be identified. Emails sent to the Department of Atomic Energy did not elicit any response.

The meeting brought together officials from central ministries, state governments and industry to examine how India can expand mining and processing of rare earth-bearing beach sand minerals. More than 50 industry representatives participated in the deliberations, while senior officials at the additional chief secretary level from participating states were also present, the executive said.

A major regulatory challenge discussed at the meeting was the handling of monazite, a beach sand mineral that contains both rare earth elements and thorium, a material classified as strategic under India’s atomic energy laws. Monazite is designated as a ‘prescribed substance’ under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, which means its mining, transport, processing and storage are tightly regulated. Because of its strategic nature, activities involving monazite have largely remained restricted to government entities. Currently, Indian Rare Earths Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, is the only organisation permitted to handle the mineral.

The participants at the meeting emphasised the need to establish a national standard operating procedure (SOP) for the safe handling, transport and processing of monazite if rare earth processing activities are to be scaled up and downstream participation is expanded by involving private players. The discussions were linked to the Centre’s broader push to develop a domestic rare earth ecosystem. In her Union Budget 2026–27 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would support dedicated rare earth corridors in mineral-rich states, covering activities from mining and processing to research and manufacturing of strategic minerals. The corridor initiative also builds on the government’s Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), approved by the Union Cabinet last November. The push comes as India seeks to reduce dependence on imports, particularly from China, for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence systems.

Mining of beach sand minerals in India also operates under a separate regulatory framework from conventional mining. These minerals are governed by the Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, under the Department of Atomic Energy, rather than the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which covers most other minerals. Participants also noted that extraction of beach sand minerals requires multiple approvals, including clearances under the Coastal Regulation Zone framework governing industrial activities along India’s coastline. Another issue discussed during the meeting was the framework for land rights in beach sand mining operations. Unlike conventional mining, mineral sand extraction typically involves dredging coastal sand, transporting it to a nearby separation facility and returning the non-mineral sand to the original site after the heavy minerals are separated. As a result, permanent land acquisition is usually not required, though states must still determine how to grant temporary land-use rights or leases for mining and processing facilities.