Home / Industry / News / Centre eases CME norms for medtech firms under UCMPMD with conditions

Centre eases CME norms for medtech firms under UCMPMD with conditions

New UCMPMD amendment allows overseas training without prior approval in cases where equipment or expertise is unavailable domestically, shifting compliance responsibility to firms

pharmachart
premium
Representative image from file.
Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 8:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is set to conditionally ease norms for medical device companies to conduct foreign continuing medical education (CME) programmes in cases where the specific equipment is not available in India.
 
According to a circular amending the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (UCMPMD), 2024, medtech firms will now not be mandated to take any approval from the DoP in case the specific equipment or experts are not available in the country.
 
“In training to be conducted at foreign locations, the medical device companies should share details of the training, participants and estimated expenditure for the entire programme at least one month in advance with their respective industry associations, which will then put it in the public domain,” the document seen by Business Standard stated.
 
Earlier, firms were expected to give all details of any foreign training to the DoP at least three months in advance, with permission only given after specific approval from the department.
 
The amendment adds that it shall be the responsibility of the medical device company to adhere to all provisions of the UCMPMD in letter and spirit. “The amendments aim to put the onus of responsibility on the companies and industry associations from the DoP,” a New Delhi-based medtech executive told Business Standard.
 
A senior official in the know said that the changes have been introduced after several industry associations and members raised problems being faced by the industry in respect of foreign training of healthcare professionals (HCPs).
 
“Several industry members had requested the government to bring suitable amendments to provisions related to foreign CMEs for bringing predictability to foreign training approvals and ensuring timeliness in processing such requests and reducing the overall burden on the industry,” he added.
 
The move, however, remains conditional; that is, foreign CME will only be allowed in cases of advanced clinical training or demonstration by experts if such equipment and experts are not available in the country.
 
Calling it a welcome move, Himanshu Baid, senior vice president at healthcare industry body Nathealth and managing director at Poly Medicure, said that the step reflects a clear understanding of the evolving needs of clinical training.
 
“In specialised areas, access to advanced technologies and global expertise is critical to building capabilities that ultimately benefit patient care in India. The provision to allow overseas training in such cases, while encouraging domestic capacity building, strikes the right balance,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEMBharat launches in Delhi-NCR with zero-commission ride model

Venezuela, Brazil among India's top 5 crude oil suppliers in April

Govt approves 58 critical mineral recyclers; ₹5,000 crore pledged

Premium

Task force suggests measures to boost PNG penetration, reform CGD sector

Indian oil firms' losses likely to ease as purchasing costs fall

Topics :Medical devicesPharma sectorIndustry News

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story