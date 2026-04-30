Centre eases CME norms for medtech firms under UCMPMD with conditions

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is set to conditionally ease norms for medical device companies to conduct foreign continuing medical education (CME) programmes in cases where the specific equipment is not available in India.

According to a circular amending the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (UCMPMD), 2024, medtech firms will now not be mandated to take any approval from the DoP in case the specific equipment or experts are not available in the country.

“In training to be conducted at foreign locations, the medical device companies should share details of the training, participants and estimated expenditure for the entire programme at least one month in advance with their respective industry associations, which will then put it in the public domain,” the document seen by Business Standard stated.

Earlier, firms were expected to give all details of any foreign training to the DoP at least three months in advance, with permission only given after specific approval from the department. The amendment adds that it shall be the responsibility of the medical device company to adhere to all provisions of the UCMPMD in letter and spirit. “The amendments aim to put the onus of responsibility on the companies and industry associations from the DoP,” a New Delhi-based medtech executive told Business Standard. A senior official in the know said that the changes have been introduced after several industry associations and members raised problems being faced by the industry in respect of foreign training of healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“Several industry members had requested the government to bring suitable amendments to provisions related to foreign CMEs for bringing predictability to foreign training approvals and ensuring timeliness in processing such requests and reducing the overall burden on the industry,” he added. The move, however, remains conditional; that is, foreign CME will only be allowed in cases of advanced clinical training or demonstration by experts if such equipment and experts are not available in the country. Calling it a welcome move, Himanshu Baid, senior vice president at healthcare industry body Nathealth and managing director at Poly Medicure, said that the step reflects a clear understanding of the evolving needs of clinical training.