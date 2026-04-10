Centre eyes TReDS extension to defence procurement to ease MSME payments

The move comes amid mounting stress on MSMEs from the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has disrupted key maritime routes, pushed up fuel and petrochemical prices, and sharply increased freight and insurance costs, squeezing margins and delaying payments across export-oriented sectors.
“Equally important, it introduces transparency and financial discipline into the procurement process, giving MSMEs the confidence that timely payments are assured. TReDS, in this context, will not just be a financing mechanism, it can become a strategic enabler for building a resilient, self-reliant defence industrial base powered by Indian MSMEs,” added Kumar.
The development follows recent regulatory measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to streamline MSME access to TReDS platforms. The central bank has proposed simplifying onboarding norms, including the removal of certain due diligence requirements, to facilitate quicker participation by smaller firms and improve access to receivables financing. The changes form part of a broader effort to enhance the operational efficiency and reach of the TReDS framework since its introduction in 2014.