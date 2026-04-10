Centre eyes TReDS extension to defence procurement to ease MSME payments

The Centre is examining ways to extend the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) framework to defence procurement supply chains to ease working capital constraints faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to three people aware of the matter.

The proposal was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) earlier this week, with representatives from the MSME ministry, TReDS platforms and industry bodies in attendance.

The move aims to improve liquidity for MSMEs supplying to defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government units, where payment cycles are often prolonged due to layered approvals and strict compliance requirements, said the people. For smaller firms with limited balance sheets, such delays cause working capital stress, constraining their ability to take on fresh orders or scale production.

Emails sent to the CGDA, Department of Defence, Department of Military Affairs, Department of Defence Production and the MSME ministry did not elicit a response till press time.

Industry bodies said MSMEs are increasingly emerging as key suppliers in defence manufacturing, supported by the government’s push for indigenisation and domestic sourcing. They added that extending TReDS to defence procurement could encourage more firms to enter the sector by improving payment visibility and easing working capital constraints.

The Centre has been actively encouraging greater MSME participation in defence procurement through initiatives such as reserved procurement quotas, simplified vendor registration norms and dedicated schemes under the defence production policy. However, industry bodies have flagged that access to timely finance remains a key bottleneck despite these measures.

The move comes amid mounting stress on MSMEs from the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has disrupted key maritime routes, pushed up fuel and petrochemical prices, and sharply increased freight and insurance costs, squeezing margins and delaying payments across export-oriented sectors.

“Equally important, it introduces transparency and financial discipline into the procurement process, giving MSMEs the confidence that timely payments are assured. TReDS, in this context, will not just be a financing mechanism, it can become a strategic enabler for building a resilient, self-reliant defence industrial base powered by Indian MSMEs,” added Kumar.