Centre looks to untangle cyber compliance, audit knots for telcos

The Ministries of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology have begun discussions on streamlining audit and compliance reporting requirements related to cybersecurity rules for telecommunications (telecom) service providers, according to two people aware of the matter. The discussions are largely aimed at improving ease of doing business.

“The effort is to avoid duality in regulation to the extent possible in the interest of ease of doing business. While cybersecurity is largely governed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), where telecom networks are impacted, we can examine whether general regulations need enhancement or whether existing rules create regulatory duality that is unnecessary. We are open to reviewing it,” a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.