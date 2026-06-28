Centre moves to shorten licensing timelines for higher-risk medical devices

The Centre has proposed amendments to the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017, aimed at fast-tracking manufacturing licence timelines for devices across different risk categories and giving a push to India's approximately $15 billion medical devices industry.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued a draft notification proposing a reduction in the statutory timelines set by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for processing applications for manufacturing licences across three categories of medical devices.

Under the MDR, 2017, medical devices are classified into four categories: Classes A and B (low- to moderate-risk devices) and Classes C and D (high-risk devices).

The Centre will now amend Rules 20 and 23 of the MDR, which govern timelines for application scrutiny and auditing of medical device manufacturing sites for Quality Management System (QMS) compliance. According to the proposed amendments, the timeline for the grant of a manufacturing licence for Class B devices such as blood pressure monitors, hypodermic needles and pulse oximeters has been proposed to be reduced from 140 days to 115 days. Similarly, the regulatory timeline for high-risk Class C and D devices such as cardiac stents, hip and knee implants, and other orthopaedic implants will be reduced from 105 days to 90 days.

Senior officials in the Union Health Ministry said the move to reduce timelines aims to enable faster regulatory approvals while maintaining established standards of quality, safety and performance. "This will enhance ease of doing business, improve regulatory efficiency and facilitate the timely availability of quality medical devices in the country," an official told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. The move comes after a similar recommendation was made by the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) of the CDSCO at its 91st meeting held in September 2024. "The specific timeline for audits to be carried out and compliance verification of non-conformance reported in previous inspections is not mentioned in the Rules, which results in delays in QMS inspections and compliance verification by the registered notified body in the case of Class A and Class B medical devices," the Board had contended, according to the minutes of the meeting seen by Business Standard.