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Centre offers insurance support as SMEs face cash-flow strain from Iran war

New Delhi ‌launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 ​million) scheme ‌to support insurance cover for ‌shipments moving through the affected corridors ‌to stabilise ​costs and ​prevent order cancellation

Trade, ports, export
Routes through ‌conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
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Indian small and ​medium exporters are ‌facing payment delays and cash-flow stress as war-risk premiums and emergency surcharges drive freight rates sharply higher, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Routes through ‌conflict-hit West Asia have seen a steep rise in freight and insurance bills, costs that exporters have limited ability to ​pass on, the ministry said.

New Delhi ‌launched a ₹497 crore ($53.26 ​million) scheme ‌to support insurance cover for ‌shipments moving through the affected corridors ‌to stabilise ​costs and ​prevent order cancellations, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :exportersMSME sectorSMEIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsFreight rate Freight rates

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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