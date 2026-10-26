Centre poised to extend duty-free cotton imports as output may fall 12-18%

With cotton production projected to fall by 12-18 per cent in the new 2026-27 season, which started in October, to around 29 million bales, the central government is poised to extend duty-free cotton imports for another two months through December, trade sources and news reports said on Monday.

The move could cut costs for textile mills, curb domestic prices and boost imports from the US, Brazil and Australia. However, a section of traders argues that the move (extending duty-free imports by two months) could hurt farmers, particularly in drought-hit zones.

Their argument is also that state-run firms like the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) have reasonable cotton stocks that could tide over any immediate supply concerns. One bale equals 170 kg.

India, the world's biggest cotton producer after China, waived the 11 per cent customs duty on cotton imports for five months from June 1 through October 31 to boost supplies during the lean season. Sources said domestic cotton prices are above ₹9,000 ($94.80) per 100 kg, higher than the government-set floor price of ₹8,717 for the new season. “Domestic prices usually ease when the new-season arrivals begin in October, but have remained firm this year amid lower output prospects, prompting mills to seek a longer duty-free import window. After completing inter-ministerial consultations, the government is expected to issue an order soon extending the duty exemption at least until December end,” news agency Reuters reported on Monday, quoting unnamed government and industry sources.

Meanwhile, regarding production, traders and industry representatives said cotton output this season is expected to fall 12-18 per cent to 29 million bales, compared with 33 million bales estimated for 2025-26, as deficient rainfall and high temperatures threaten yields across major growing states. Traders said Maharashtra, the country’s largest cotton-growing state, is expected to record a 20 per cent decline, with pressing estimated at 8.5-9.2 million bales. "Crop conditions in Marathwada are particularly poor, with losses of 40-50 per cent anticipated because of inadequate rainfall and high temperatures," said Atul Ganatra, CMD, Radha Lakshmi Group. In Andhra Pradesh, output could fall 35 per cent to 1.3-1.4 million bales, while Karnataka may see a 30-35 per cent decline to 1.9-2 million bales. Telangana’s production is projected to drop 20 per cent to 3.5-3.7 million bales.