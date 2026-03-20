Centre proposes price caps, trading curbs in mineral exchange rules

While the amendments provided the enabling framework, they did not spell out the operational details. The draft Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026, released on March 19, now seek to bridge that gap by laying down the structure for registration, governance, trading, and oversight of such exchanges. The mines ministry has invited comments from stakeholders by April 18 before finalising the framework.
The Rules aim to bring existing mineral trading platforms under a formal framework, requiring them to register as exchanges within six months of the first exchange becoming operational or shutting down. The move is aimed at consolidating a fragmented ecosystem into a regulated electronic marketplace for delivery-based mineral contracts.