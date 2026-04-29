Centre proposes rules to allow higher ethanol-blended fuels in vehicles

India issued a notification ​late on Tuesday proposing ​amendments to the Central ‌Motor Vehicles Rules to formally incorporate higher ethanol-blended fuels.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the draft includes provisions for E85 fuel, a blend of ‌85 per cent ethanol with petrol, and E100, which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

The draft rules have been opened ​for public comments, after which the government ‌will take a final decision.

India ​achieved its ‌target of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) ‌in petrol in 2025 and is now ‌looking to ​increase blending further ​to reduce costly imports of petroleum products.