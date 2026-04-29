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Centre proposes rules to allow higher ethanol-blended fuels in vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the draft includes provisions for E85 fuel, a blend of ‌85% ethanol with petrol, and E100, which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November
The draft rules have been opened ​for public comments, after which the government ‌will take a final decision
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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India issued a notification ​late on Tuesday proposing ​amendments to the Central ‌Motor Vehicles Rules to formally incorporate higher ethanol-blended fuels.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the draft includes provisions for E85 fuel, a blend of ‌85 per cent ethanol with petrol, and E100, which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

The draft rules have been opened ​for public comments, after which the government ‌will take a final decision.

India ​achieved its ‌target of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) ‌in petrol in 2025 and is now ‌looking to ​increase blending further ​to reduce costly imports of petroleum products.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Centrecentral governmentethanol blending programmeEthanol blendingethanol-blended fuel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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