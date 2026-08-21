Centre puts stricter controls on sale of 4 CNS drugs over abuse concerns

India’s apex drug regulator has tightened controls on the sale of four popular central nervous system (CNS) medications after expert bodies expressed concerns over their potential abuse for intoxication.

In a gazette notification released on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inserted medications such as Flupentixol (for schizophrenia), Zopiclone (for insomnia), Gabapentin (nerve pain reliever) and Carisoprodol (muscle relaxant) into Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drugs listed under Schedule H1 require retailers and pharmacists to keep detailed records of their sales, such as the patient’s details, the name and address of the prescribing doctor, and the quantity of the drug supplied.

According to the rules, these records must be preserved for three years and made available for inspection by authorities. The notification dated August 19 will be finalised after the completion of a 30-day period, until which stakeholders can give their feedback on the move. The step comes five months after the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) first recommended the inclusion of these four drugs in Schedule H1. The recommendation was based on a report submitted by an expert committee constituted to examine proposals for listing certain drugs under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, 1945, in light of misuse and intoxication.