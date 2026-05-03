Centre removes hospital height cap, eases norms for vertical expansion

The Centre is set to ease norms for the vertical expansion of hospitals, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) removing the 45-metre height restriction for hospitals, provided they have adequate fire safety measures.

The apex standards body removed height limitations for hospitals as part of the National Building Construction Standards (NBCS), 2026 released last week, amidst persistent demand from industry bodies and corporate hospitals.

The National Building Code of 2016 had capped hospital height at not more than 45 m or 12 to 15 floors, with critical patients in intensive care units (ICUs) to be housed within 30 m.

Under the new standards, housing of critical patients is “preferred” to be kept within 45 m. They, however, do not specify any specific cap on heights of hospital buildings or the location of ICUs. Industry executives told Business Standard the move allows for an estimated 20 to 25 per cent reduction in expenses towards capacity expansion at hospitals. The new code allows hospitals to add floors on top of existing facilities instead of scouting for land parcels nearby. “Land and construction costs remain a significant component of the overall investment required to build a hospital,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Fortis Healthcare.

The new standards note that many things have changed since the last revision of NBC in 2016. These include per capita land availability, growing infrastructure requirements, socio-economic conditions and technological advancements. Varun Khanna, vice president of healthcare industry body Nathealth and group managing director at Quality Care India, added that the reform can enable hospitals to expand without proportionate increases in capital expenditure by optimally leveraging existing infrastructure while following safety standards. Healthcare industry associations, including Nathealth, had been demanding the removal of vertical height restrictions on hospitals. Nathealth flagged the matter to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a communication sent in May last year.

Experts add that high land costs and restrictive building norms have prevented hospitals from optimising construction and infrastructure, often resulting in fewer beds than required to meet growing demand. “By unlocking much-needed capacity across the healthcare ecosystem, the move will enable hospitals to operate more efficiently and optimise cost benefits that can ultimately be passed on to patients,” said Sangita Reddy, Nathealth President and group managing director at Apollo Hospitals Group. Reform to address urban demand Industry experts say the removal of height curbs on hospitals will allow them to better utilise existing infrastructure and reduce the need for new greenfield projects that are both capital intensive and time consuming.

Raghuvanshi added that the move will help address capacity gaps in high-density urban centres while avoiding the long gestation periods associated with new hospital developments. “The new construction standards also include an exhaustive list of fire safety provisions for hospital buildings with height over 45 m, which indicates the government’s willingness to to allow high-rise hospital buildings,” a Gurugram-based healthcare executive said. The BIS’ new construction standard states that hospitals where critical patients are located above the height of 45 m should have general life safety and fire protection features such as progressive horizontal evacuation provided to the entire height.