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Centre's ₹19k crore Bengal maritime plan expected to generate 62k jobs

West Bengal's ₹19,209-crore maritime pipeline aims to boost the blue economy, strengthen logistics and create over 62,000 jobs

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
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Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal and newly elected West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday discussed the ₹19,209 crore project pipeline of maritime projects in the state | (Photo: PTI)
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:48 PM IST
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The central and West Bengal state government are looking to attract private capital in the blue economy and position the state as Eastern India’s maritime hub.
 
Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal and newly elected West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday discussed the ₹19,209 crore project pipeline of maritime projects in the state. 
The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its West Bengal assembly election manifesto, hapledged to transform the coastal state’s blue economy. The projects are expected to generate 62,500 jobs, the shipping ministry said in a statement. 
Planned under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the proposed investments include the development of the Balagarh Multimodal Logistics Hub, expansion and mechanisation of Kolkata and Haldia docks, strengthening of inland waterways, development of world-class shipbuilding and ship repair facilities, cruise tourism infrastructure, riverfront redevelopment and port-led industrial clusters. 
“We had a productive discussion on several priority maritime and connectivity projects, including Sagarmala 2.0, the proposed tunnel across the Hooghly River, development of jetty infrastructure, dredging of National Waterway-1, protection of the Hooghly embankment, and issues related to land and irrigation infrastructure,” Adhikari said. 
The projects are already part of the shipping ministry’s maritime plan for 2047, under which investments of ₹80 trillion are expected to make India a competitive global maritime player. 
 

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Topics :West BengalMaritimeeconomylogistics

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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