Centre to intensify surveillance, audits against unauthorised GLP-1 sales

The Centre is set to intensify regulatory surveillance against unethical marketing practices and unauthorised sale of semaglutide-based weight loss drugs, warning that violations could lead to penalties and licence cancellations.

The move follows the launch of more than 15 generic versions of glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonists within days of the molecule losing patent protection in India, leading to a sharp 50–70 per cent drop in prices compared to innovator drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Concerns over misuse and easy access

“With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs in the Indian market, concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics,” the Union Health Ministry said.

It warned that unsupervised use of these drugs could result in serious adverse effects and health risks. GLP-1 agonists help regulate blood sugar, increase satiety and slow gastric emptying, making them effective in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity. Enforcement action underway The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), in coordination with state regulators, has stepped up enforcement measures. Authorities have conducted audits and inspections at 49 entities, including online pharmacy warehouses, wholesalers, retailers, and wellness and slimming clinics. The inspections focused on violations such as unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices and misleading marketing.

Notices have been issued to defaulting entities, and the ministry said surveillance will continue to intensify, with strict action including licence cancellations, penalties and prosecution under applicable laws. Prescription-only use reiterated The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reiterated that GLP-1 agonists are prescription drugs and cannot be sold or promoted without authorisation. “It is important to reiterate here that the drug has been approved in India with conditions of prescription by endocrinologists and internal medicine specialists, and for some indications by cardiologists only,” the ministry said. Authorities also flagged concerns that lower prices could expand prescription use beyond specialists to general practitioners.