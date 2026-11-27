India's federal government urged states on Friday to sign more contracts for 41 ​gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity that ​has no buyers.

States need to identify their power ‌requirements well in advance and sign more battery storage contracts along with clean energy, Shripad Naik, union minister of state for power and new and renewable energy, said at the State Power Ministers Conference in New Delhi.

The lack of battery energy storage resulted in states scrambling for power to meet their evening and ‌night demand as the El Nino weather pattern pushed up consumption this year.

The unexpected surge in demand strained India's power system in September and October despite the country having surplus solar energy, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said at the conference.