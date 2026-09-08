US-based Century 21 to enter India with 126-region franchise model

Century 21, a US-based real estate agent franchise firm, is preparing to enter India with a franchise-led business model, targeting 126 regions and cities and expecting to build a network of around 1,500 offices and 30,000 agents across the country within five years.

The New Jersey-based company operates across 82 countries and territories with around 400,000 agents under the Century 21 brand. The company has appointed former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri as its brand ambassador for India and the UAE.

Peter Matthews, group chief executive officer, Century 21 UAE and India, said the company has divided India into 126 regions and will offer entrepreneurs and business owners the opportunity to acquire individual regions and build their own real estate networks with support from Century 21.

“Our five-year plan is 126 regions, which we will sell, and then those franchises will build out their networks. We anticipate, based on our research data and our experience in the franchising world, probably ending up with somewhere around 1,500 offices across India within five years and about 30,000 agents operating within those franchise businesses across India,” Matthews said. The company expects to be conservative in the initial phase of its India operations, with six to 10 regions likely to be opened in the first year. Matthews said investment in India would continue and increase as the network grows, with marketing expected to be one of the major expenses.

“We've made a significant investment so far,” he said, adding that the company was also in the process of raising capital to support the India launch. However, Century 21 has not yet finalised the total investment it plans to make in the market. The company's revenue model will be based on royalties generated through transactions. An agent makes a sale, with the franchise owner collecting the revenue and paying a royalty to the regional owner, who in turn pays a royalty to Century 21. “We do get a smaller portion of the revenue from that sale, but we get revenue on each sale,” Matthews said.

Century 21 said its India operation will connect domestic buyers and investors with its international network, providing access to property opportunities across its markets worldwide. It will also allow its international client base to access India's property market. Technology will be a key component of the company's India strategy. Matthews said the technology currently operated by Century 21 in the UAE, Australia and New Zealand would be adapted into bespoke technology for India and could be further augmented for individual markets. The company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer relationship management (CRM) and sales transaction platform, ConnectR, is designed to connect offices and agents across markets and facilitate access to inventory and transactions.

Matthews said the technology-first approach would help improve efficiency and transparency in property transactions and potentially build greater trust among customers. “Technology plays a huge part in making that a much easier process,” he said, adding that India's move towards a more regulated real estate market would support the company's process-driven approach. Century 21 also plans to work with real estate developers. Matthews said developers had been among those making early inquiries even before the company formally announced its India entry. The company expects cross-border transactions to be a significant differentiator for its India business, particularly between India and the UAE. Its India technology platform, called Sender, will be supported by another component called Connector, which Matthews said functions as a customer database.

Indian customers looking to buy property in the UAE can register their requirements with a Century 21 agent in India and receive access to pre-release or exclusive UAE property opportunities matching their criteria. Conversely, Connector will maintain a non-resident Indian (NRI) database, which Century 21 expects could help Indian developers and sellers reach potential buyers across its international network. “We think that we can provide a very strong opportunity for them to do that,” Matthews said, referring to NRIs looking to reinvest in India. He added that cross-border transactions could become a “very significant part” of Century 21 India's point of difference, although the company does not yet have a specific percentage target.

The company is entering India as the country's real estate market continues to expand. The Indian real estate market has been projected to reach about $5.8 trillion by 2047, according to industry estimates cited by the company. Matthews said the scale of India's residential market was one of the key attractions for Century 21, although he noted that property-market data in India was currently not sufficiently clear. “From what it appears, it will be one of the largest markets in the world from a residential perspective in the trillion-dollar range, and that for us is one of the reasons why it's attractive,” he said.