CEOs quitting general insurance firms to pursue entrepreneurial ventures

The recent trend of CEOs exiting general insurance companies to pursue entrepreneurial ventures highlights the untapped investment potential in the sector, as India continues to remain an under-penetrated market.

Some of the sector's most experienced professionals have moved away from established institutions and found funding support coming from the private equity side.

For example, Neelesh Garg, former MD & CEO of Tata AIG General Insurance, has co-founded Kiwi General Insurance alongside US-based private equity firm WestBridge Capital. WestBridge holds approximately 70 per cent of the entity, with Garg holding a 30 per cent stake.

Insurance regulator, Irdai, granted Kiwi its certificate of registration in March 2026.

Three months later, HDFC Ergo General Insurance MD and CEO Anuj Tyagi quit to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations. Subsequently, Anup Rau stepped down in March this year from the position of MD and CEO of Generali Central Insurance after a seven-year tenure that saw the company navigate a full ownership restructure, a JV with Central Bank of India, and a subsequent brand transition. Industry sources indicate that Rau is actively exploring the option of a new venture in the insurance space, either an equity stake or a founding partner position. Besides, one more CEO exit is speculated from a general insurance company in the coming months.

Some of the regulatory changes brought in by the Irdai have led to ease of doing business and made the insurance sector investor friendly. India's general insurance sector remains structurally underpenetrated, and Irdai has signalled openness to new entrants, said a senior official of a private sector insurance company. The emerging digital distribution infrastructure -- Bima Sugam and the UPI-era shift in customer access -- is beginning to reshape the economics of the business fundamentally, the official added. According to Apiary Consulting Managing Partner Hariharan Ramakrishnan, India's general insurance sector remains one of the most compelling structural opportunities in Asian financial services, with non-life penetration at barely 1 per cent of GDP against a global average exceeding 4 per cent.