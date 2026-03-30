CEOs upbeat on FY27 capex amid West Asia war cloud: Business Standard poll

The rupee has been under pressure from higher crude prices, dollar strength and foreign portfolio outflows amid the West Asia conflict. On Monday, it touched a record low of 95.21 per dollar. The CEOs' forecast for the rupee by the end of FY27 ranges between 83 and 100 to a dollar. Of the 30 who provided a forecast, 19 expect it to range between 92 and 100; meanwhile, eight expect it to be between 83 and 90.