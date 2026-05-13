CERC floats idea of capacity market for electricity, calls for comments

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has floated the idea of launching a capacity market for electricity in India for discussion. The move aims to ensure adequate capacity in the power system by contracting capacity separately, alongside the existing energy market, and guaranteeing recovery of capacity remuneration for capacity holders.

Currently, power is supplied under long-term power purchase agreements, which are inherently capacity contracts. These provide generators the comfort of long-duration contracts and guarantee recovery of full fixed costs based on availability. Contracting buyers hold scheduling rights, while energy charges are recovered under a regulated formula based on the energy scheduled.

“In a market with a capacity mechanism, while the energy market remains the main instrument for short-term resource optimisation, long-term resource adequacy is incentivised through some form of capacity payment,” the power sector regulator said in a discussion paper. The capacity market is intended to address situations where the energy-only market fails to attract adequate investment for setting up new capacities. It will also help tackle the problem of insufficient power dispatch over time to cover generators’ fixed costs, apart from managing intermittent renewable energy generation. A key function of the capacity market is ensuring generation resource adequacy — the ability of the system to reliably meet expected power demand at all times. “The long-term contracts in India ensure the availability of generation capacity, but perhaps not necessarily during hours of stress,” the paper said, adding that the basic objective of the capacity market should be to ensure capacity is available when the system needs it most, with incentives and disincentives for capacity holders.