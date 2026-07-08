CERC permits TP Saurya to sell infirm power from Rajasthan solar project

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has allowed TP Saurya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, to continue selling infirm power generated from the 100 megawatt (MW) solar component of its 600 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, until the project achieves partial commissioning under its power purchase agreement (PPA).

Infirm power refers to electricity generated by a new power plant during its trial and commissioning phases before it officially begins commercial operations.

The order settles the dispute involving TP Saurya, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and power buyers MPSEZ Utilities (MUL) and CESC. While MUL is an Adani Energy Solutions subsidiary operating in Mundra SEZ, CESC operates in Kolkata.

The company is developing a hybrid project of 600 MW, comprising 400 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind energy. The 100 MW solar unit was ready, but the wind component was delayed due to the postponement of connectivity at the Gadag-II substation. As the hybrid PPA does not permit declaration of commercial operation for a standalone solar component, the company had approached CERC, requesting an extension for the injection of infirm power beyond the period allowed under the Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC), 2023. The company also contended that both buying utilities had rejected its commercial proposal to buy the power at a mutually agreed tariff, following which SECI issued a no-objection certificate permitting third-party sales.