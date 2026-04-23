Champagne decants into India's smaller cities, widening its market base

When Rajiv Singhal got the call, he thought it was a spoof. Someone in Kanpur wanted a couple of magnums of champagne for a wedding. As director of the India Champagne Bureau, could he help? A few cases of Moët & Chandon would do just fine. That was a couple of years ago.

“Last month, we helped people in Guwahati serve champagne at a party (the cases had to be transported from Kolkata by road — champagne doesn’t do well in the air). Before that, we procured it for a business family in Lucknow who wanted to gift a case to an official. We’ve overseen it being served at the naming ceremony of a baby who also got a silver teaspoon of it.” And, of course, in the metros, “weddings of a certain kind of family these days are incomplete without champagne”, he told Business Standard. “In India now, people are restlessly looking for ways to declare: ‘How am I different?’ Champagne is a polished, sophisticated way of announcing: ‘I’ve arrived’.”