US financial services firm Charles Schwab sets up GCC in Hyderabad

American multinational financial services firm Charles Schwab on Wednesday marked its entry into India with the official opening of Schwab India, a new 3.45 lakh square foot technology capability centre in Hyderabad. Schwab India will support Charles Schwab’s US business through technology development, engineering talent and operational capabilities.

The company plans to scale its Hyderabad workforce to around 2,000 employees by the end of 2027. Charles Schwab’s entry adds another critical piece to the city’s ecosystem, which is evolving beyond a traditional banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) global capability centre (GCC) cluster.

According to government officials, Hyderabad is now developing the foundations of a capital markets technology ecosystem, bringing together multiple parts of the financial value chain — from brokerage and trading to investment management, wealth technology, market infrastructure, risk, analytics and cybersecurity — alongside the city’s established technology talent base.

The ecosystem now includes Charles Schwab, Deutsche Börse, Vanguard, J P Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, State Street, Wells Fargo, UBS and Invesco, spanning brokerage, trading, wealth management, investment management, banking, asset servicing and financial technology. D Sridhar Babu, Telangana minister for information technology, electronics and communications, industries and commerce, and legislative affairs, said: “Hyderabad is home to nine of the world’s top 10 brokerage and trading institutions, covering the full stack of capital markets capabilities and representing roughly $40 trillion in assets under management. This sits within a broader ecosystem of more than 475 GCCs, giving global companies access to a deep pool of technology talent and capabilities.”

Babu also said that while Mumbai is India’s trading and brokerage capital, Hyderabad is increasingly building the technology that powers trading and brokerage for the world. From wealth and asset management to market infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) and risk technology, Hyderabad now has capabilities across the entire financial markets value chain. Pradeep Menon, country head and managing director, Schwab India, said: “Schwab India is an important step in Charles Schwab’s next phase of global growth. Hyderabad offers deep technology talent, strong infrastructure, and a mature ecosystem for capability centers. We are building a center here that will contribute to Schwab’s technology capabilities for years to come, and we are proud to be part of Hyderabad’s growing technology community.”