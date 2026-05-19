Chemists vs e-pharmacies: What is behind the nationwide May 20 strike?

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents over 1.24 million chemists and pharmaceutical distributors across India, announced a nationwide strike on May 20. The strike aims to protest regulatory relaxations and aggressive discounting by large corporate-backed online pharmacy platforms, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The shutdown could affect medicine supplies across several parts of the country, particularly in smaller towns and semi-urban regions where retail pharmacies remain the primary source of medicines. However, on Monday, the government claimed that several state-level pharmacy bodies refused to participate, and the strike was unlikely to disrupt medicine availability.

What are the chemists' demands? The pharmacy associations demand adequate regulatory oversight governing online medicine sales. They allege many online medicine platforms sell drugs without strict checks on prescriptions, storage conditions and delivery standards. Chemists fear this could increase the risk of medicine misuse, fake drugs and unsafe sales of prescription medicines. The main disagreement seems to be the Covid-era government notification, G.S.R. 220(E), introduced in 2020 during lockdowns to allow easier home delivery of medicines. The AIOCD says the temporary relaxation continued even after the pandemic, creating loopholes that benefited e-pharmacies and quick-commerce medicine apps. They demand that the government withdraw the GSR 817(E) draft notification and create a proper framework for e-pharmacies to operate.

What is GSR 817(E) and why is it controversial? Another point of contention is the GSR 817(E), a draft notification that proposed rules to regulate e-pharmacies through mandatory registration, prescription checks, operational safeguards and penalties for violations. However, the draft was neither formally implemented nor withdrawn. The AIOCD says the delay has allowed e-pharmacies to operate without a clear legal framework, despite years of government review and repeated assurances of action. Fear of unfair competition Retail pharmacists argue that online medicine sales have unleashed predatory pricing and deep discounting, creating unfair competition in the market. Many online pharmacies are offering discounts as high as 50 per cent, which the brick-and-mortar stores say is not sustainable for them. They say the discounts are backed by corporations and hurt the business of local pharmacies.

The pharmacist bodies allege that many e-pharmacies sell medicines against fake or poorly verified prescriptions, including those issued by unregistered medical practitioners. How is the government responding? Several AIOCD members recently met officials of the central drug regulator, raising concerns from brick-and-mortar pharmacies over online medicine sales. According to a Times of India report, the officials assured them that the issues raised by pharmacy associations are under review. However, the assurances failed to pacify chemist bodies, as discussions around regulating e-pharmacies have been ongoing for years. The issue is now reportedly under the consideration of the health ministry.