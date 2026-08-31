Chhattisgarh eyes ₹4 trillion revenue from 65 auctioned mineral blocks

Chhattisgarh has estimated the revenue potential of 65 mineral blocks auctioned in the state so far at around Rs 4 lakh crore, as it seeks to establish itself as a key source of critical minerals for India’s strategic supply chains.

Five mineral blocks from Chhattisgarh are part of the eighth tranche of the Centre’s auction of critical mineral blocks, which comprises 20 blocks spread across seven states.

Addressing a roadshow in Naya Raipur on Monday ahead of the latest auction tranche, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on investors to actively participate in the auction process and leverage the state’s mineral potential.

Chhattisgarh has potential for several critical minerals, including lithium, graphite, rare earth elements (REEs), tungsten, vanadium and gallium. Lithium and REE potential has been identified in the Katghora and Bastar regions, while Balrampur holds potential for graphite, vanadium and gallium. Nickel and chromium have also been identified in other parts of the state. The state has stepped up exploration activity in recent years, with 40 exploration projects initiated over the past two-and-a-half years. More than 2,800 kilometres of geological surveys have also been completed during the period. Sai said the state was pursuing mineral development while also prioritising environmental conservation. According to the state government, Chhattisgarh’s forest cover has increased by 1.22 per cent despite ongoing mining activities.