China API price surge tests India pharma buffers amid West Asia crisis

India currently holds about two months of API stock and four to five months of formulation inventory across the supply chain. However, concerns over the availability of key solvents such as ammonia solution, acetone, and propylene glycol are raising the risk of near-term manufacturing disruptions.

“While supply security for essential drugs is not under threat — with four to five months of stock across the chain from factory to retailer — shortages could emerge in specific SKUs, such as particular strengths of a drug,” said an industry veteran. “Prices of key APIs from China, including paracetamol, have risen since the crisis began. Paracetamol prices, for instance, have nearly doubled in recent months, while azithromycin API has also surged. Some categories have seen price increases of 30–40 per cent,” he added, noting that India currently has about two months of API stock.