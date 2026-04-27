How Chinese oral GLP-1 drugs may reshape India's obesity drug market

A new wave of weight-loss drugs is reshaping India’s pharmaceutical landscape, this time in pill form. Chinese drugmakers such as Innovent Biologics, Huadong and Hengrui are accelerating the development of GLP-1 therapies, including oral candidates, and their entry could lower costs while widening access. These companies are part of a broader surge, with China contributing a substantial share of the global GLP-1 pipeline and striking deals with global pharma majors.

As patents near expiry, India’s obesity drug market is poised for a shift, with potential changes in pricing, prescribing habits and patient behaviour.

What’s driving the shift?

Oral GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) pills mimic a natural hormone that helps control blood sugar and reduce appetite, supporting weight loss. They are gaining traction as they are easier to store and use.

No need for cold-chain logistics, reducing distribution challenges

Daily pill format fits into routine care

Lower production costs may improve affordability Dr Sandeep Kharb, senior consultant – endocrinology, Asian Hospital, explains, “Traditionally, GLP-1 receptor agonists were administered as injections, which posed challenges due to both cost and patient reluctance. However, with the growing popularity of oral formulations, the market is now evolving rapidly.” China’s growing influence in the GLP-1 race Chinese biotech firms are emerging as key players in the oral GLP-1 pipeline, driven by cost-efficient manufacturing and rapid development cycles. Dr Aravind Badiger, technical director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, notes that Chinese producers entering the market may cause prices to reduce further and eventually cause a price war.

This positions Chinese firms as partners, competitors or suppliers for Indian pharmaceutical companies as demand for weight-loss therapies rises. What this means for India’s market The arrival of oral GLP-1 options could expand the market while intensifying competition. Prices may fall as patents expire and generics enter

Access could widen beyond urban users

Prescribing patterns may shift towards general practitioners Dr Sabine Kapasi, UN advisor and global health strategist, says, “Lower-cost oral GLP-1 therapies could mark a meaningful inflection point for access in India, moving obesity care beyond a niche, high-cost category into a more mainstream metabolic intervention.”

At the same time, affordability could turn these drugs into mass-market products, changing how obesity is treated. Regulatory challenges to watch Experts say many therapies still require robust clinical data, making approvals and bioequivalence assessments critical. Concerns include grey-market imports, inconsistent formulations and counterfeit products. "I already see patients walking into consultations having bought GLP-1-labelled products online, with no prescription and no reliable information on the dose they were actually taking," says Dr Gagandeep Singh, diabetologist and founder – Redial Clinic. Dr Badiger explains that oral and injectable versions behave differently, making it harder to ensure consistent quality and dosing.

What this means for Indian pharma For Indian pharmaceutical companies, the shift brings opportunity and pressure. In-licensing or co-development deals with global players

Scaling up local manufacturing post patent expiry

Investing in improved formulations and combination therapies Dr Badiger says Indian firms have an advantage in generics manufacturing and distribution, adding that “there would be more joint ventures and licensing agreements made between Indian and Chinese or even global competitors.” Dr Kharb adds, “On the one hand they will face competition from Chinese companies, on the other hand Indian companies are in a good position to become global suppliers of affordable GLP-1 generics.”

A note of caution Dr Kapasi cautions, “Affordability cannot come at the expense of oversight. Strong quality assurance, clearly defined prescribing pathways, and robust pharmacovigilance will be essential.” Dr Singh adds, “A monthly tablet delivered to your door feels less like a drug and more like a supplement, and that framing is what may drive the misuse.” He warns that while affordability benefits patients with metabolic disease, it may also drive lifestyle use. “Injection fatigue is one of the few things that currently forces a clinical check-in. Remove it, and you compress the trajectory from short-term fat loss to long-term metabolic harm,” he says.